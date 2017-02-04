VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Hailstorm hits Vietnam’s tourist town Sa Pa

By Hoang Phuong   February 4, 2017 | 10:06 am GMT+7
Hailstorm hits Vietnam’s tourist town Sa Pa
Hailstones at the top of Fansipan. Photo courtesy of Fansipan Legend

Locals said it was freezing cold in the northern town the past few days.

The first hailstorm of the year hit the mountainous resort town Sa Pa in northern Vietnam on Friday afternoon, forming thin ice at the top of the country’s peak Fansipan.

hailstorm-hit-vietnams-resort-town-sa-pa

Visitors to Fansipan enjoy holding the small hailstones. Photo by Luc Thanh Chien

Hailstones of around five millimeters fell from the height of 2,600 meters from around noon to 5 p.m.

Locals said it was around one degree Celsius right before the hailstorm.

“It was blurry all day and freezing cold,” said Ngoc Oanh, who works at the Fansipan cable car.

Another hailstorm also hit Dien Bien Province, around 300 kilometers to the west, on Friday afternoon, damaging local crops.

Luu Minh Hai, director of Lao Cai’s weather forecast center, said hailstorms usually occur in Vietnam’s mountainous areas between February and April.

In early January, a cold spell also brought frost to Lao Cai.

Le Thanh Hai, deputy director of the National Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting Center, has forecast that there will be thunderstorms and hailstorms during spring in northern Vietnam.

Tags: Vietnam weather hailstorm travel Sapa
 
Read more
S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

 
go to top