Brief hailstorms take northern Vietnam by surprise

Hailstorms fell in several locations in Vietnam's northern region on Friday evening, leaving huge hailstones in some places while more could strike the region, meteorologists said.

The phenomenon was reported in Hanoi as well as in provinces of Hoa Binh and Lao Cai on Friday evening, as a result of the collision between cool air and hot air during the transitional periods.

In Hanoi, hailstones of 1-2.5 centimeters fell on Son Tay District at around 5 p.m.

“It lasted 15 minutes,” said resident Nguyen Huy Ba, adding that such big hailstones have not been seen in the last 15 years in Son Tay.

Hailstorms also lasted for five to seven minutes in Hoa Binh City of Hoa Binh Province, which neighbors Hanoi, leaving stones measuring up to three centimeters.

Local authorities are still assessing damages.

In the mountainous province of Lao Cai, some 280 kilometres (175 miles) northwest of Hanoi, similar hailstorms hit Bao Yen District for 10 minutes also on Friday evening, Tuoi Tre newspaper quoted Tran Ba Hoa, a district meteorologist, as saying

As the hailstones were as small as 1-1.5 centimeters, they did not cause any damages, he said.

More hailstorms are forecast on Saturday in the northern mountainous areas, the regional weather station said.