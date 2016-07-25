VnExpress International
Vietnam looks like an entire different kingdom in these 1990s photos

These two-decade old snaps offer a rare look into the past.

Cave parties in Ha Long are not as cool as you may think

Not all the lights bring salvation: one creature's party is another's nightmare.

Cave parties get buried in Vietnam's world-renowned bay

Stop serving food and organize events around Ha Long Bay, tour operators told.
September 08, 2016 | 07:29 pm GMT+7

Inglis aims for mat return after Vietnam bike crash

British judo star Stephanie Inglis had suffered serious head injuries after a motorbike crash in Vietnam.
July 30, 2016 | 12:44 pm GMT+7

Scottish judo medalist injured in Vietnam raring to leave hospital

'I’m feeling good – nearly back to normal.' 
July 25, 2016 | 12:13 pm GMT+7
 
