Vietnam looks like an entire different kingdom in these 1990s photos

Kyle Michael Nunas, the now Canadian General Consul in Ho Chi Minh City, was one of a few people who had the chance to travel and capture Vietnam in the late 1990s, when the country just started to open to the outside world after a long period of isolation.
With a Minolta XD-11 camera in his hands, the diplomat captured various tourist attractions in their far-off pristine days.
Nunas first flew to Saigon, then officially named Ho Chi Minh City, in January 1997. The photo was taken in front of the Hotel Continenal Saigon in the city center, when Honda Cubs were trendy and traffic jams were a strange concept.
The Municipal Theater, or Saigon Opera House, before a major renovation in 1998.
A wet market in the late 1990s, when bicycles were a popular affordable vehicle.
Another take of traffic in Saigon in 1997, a decade before the government made crash helmets obligatory for all motorbike drivers.
Nunas then traveled to the countryside in the Mekong Delta, and My Tho City in Tien Giang Province was one of his stops.
A country boy and his bicycle.
Inside the Imperial City in Hue. The central Vietnamese town was the seat of the country's last royal dynasty for 143 years, until Emperor Bao Dai stepped down in 1945.
A quiet day at Hanoi’s Sword Lake two decades ago.
A student at the Temple of Literature, before it’s got crowded with visitors. The country’s first national university was built in 1070 and has become a holy place for students to come and pray before important exams.
Ha Long Bay, when hotels and big cruisers had not yet arrived.