Culture & Arts

Thousands queue for blessings in calligraphy at Vietnam's first university

By Giang Huy   February 16, 2018 | 08:20 pm GMT+7

Many had to wait at the Temple of Literature in Hanoi for hours to get blessings written in calligraphy on the first day of the Year of the Dog.

Its long been a tradition among Hanoians to visit the Temple of Literature to have meaningful words written for them in calligraphy asking for good luck for the year ahead.

People stand in a queue spanning a few hundred meters to get blessings in calligraphy on red or yellow do paper priced at VND 80,000 ($3.53) per sheet.

Calligraphers have no time to rest their hands on this busy day due to the huge number of customers.

Van Anh, a student, shows off her blessing after hours of waiting. She asked for the traditional script which means Pass (do dat), wishing that she, in the new year, will pass the entry exam to the university of her choice.

At 4pm on Friday, long lines of people still patiently waited for buying calligraphy decorations.

Khanh Chi and Minh Thu, 9th graders from Trung Vuong school, asked for pass to be written in calligraphy, wishing for academic success as they will seat the high school entrance exam this summer.

Those too busy to queue for custom made calligraphy can buy ready-made ones at gift shops.

Many customers opt for calligraphy works to present their relatives.

Racquel Ocana from Spain shows the charms shes got, which represent her wishes for the new year: health, longevity and happiness.

Many people also light incense at the shrine of former teacher Chu Van An, a high ranking mandarin of the Tran Dynasty in Vietnam, in the Temple of Literature.

