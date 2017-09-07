The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
government
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Trump signs deal to end brief government shutdown, increase U.S. spending
The bill was approved by a wide margin in the Senate and survived a rebellion of 67 conservative Republicans in the House of Representatives.
US federal shutdown at hand after fiscal hawk's dissent
At midnight on Thursday, funding authority for most federal agencies expired without any intervening action by ...
Senators race to end US government shutdown before work week begins
'This is his [President Trump's] shutdown."
January 22, 2018 | 09:25 am GMT+7
Dire poverty in US to worsen under Trump, threatening democracy, top UN official says
Under Trump, poverty is criminalized and poor people are viewed as 'losers, scammers, people trying to profit from the system.'
December 18, 2017 | 09:54 am GMT+7
Trump, Democrats spar as government shutdown looms
The spat heaps pressure on Congress to craft a compromise or face a crippling government shutdown next month.
November 29, 2017 | 09:02 am GMT+7
Vietnam jails man for inciting protests in wake of notorious toxic spill
He was found guilty of 'complicating public security' by posting anti-government material during the Formosa disaster.
November 27, 2017 | 03:03 pm GMT+7
Vietnam has decided to stop controlling citizens with permanent residence book
The decades-old management method has come to signify Vietnam's red tape by tying one person’s life and career to a particular city/province.
November 04, 2017 | 05:32 pm GMT+7
Vietnam unveils new transport, inspection chiefs in waiting as corruption crackdown continues
It’s just a matter of formality for lawmakers to rubber-stamp the new appointments on Thursday.
October 25, 2017 | 05:24 pm GMT+7
China's Xi looks set to keep right-hand man on despite age
At 69, Wang Qishan is often considered China's second most powerful man.
October 11, 2017 | 04:01 pm GMT+7
Vietnam’s government debt jumps 80 pct in four years
Over 42 percent of the $93.4 billion debt was owed to foreign lenders in 2015.
September 22, 2017 | 10:23 am GMT+7
Gov't agrees to give HCMC more autonomy
The city will have authority over 'certain matters' which are currently controlled by ministries and other central government units.
September 07, 2017 | 11:49 am GMT+7
Trump proposes privatizing US air traffic control
Trump promised the 'really monumental reform' would deliver 'cheaper, faster, and safer travel' as well as an economic boost.
June 06, 2017 | 04:31 pm GMT+7
Poor management causes Vietnam's public debt to rise rapidly: official
While debt ratios are still within safe limits, both the government and foreign creditors have noticed a fast growth.
May 26, 2017 | 09:07 am GMT+7
Vietnam lawmakers begin month-long session in Hanoi
Nearly 500 legislators are expected to pass 13 laws as recent personnel changes cast clouds on the biannual meeting.
May 22, 2017 | 10:17 am GMT+7
Vietnam suspicious of massive aluminum stockpile linked to Chinese billionaire
The stockpile is believed to have arrived in Vietnam as part of a scheme to evade trade restrictions by a Chinese billionaire.
May 04, 2017 | 04:46 pm GMT+7
View more stories
Get Newsletter