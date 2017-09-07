VnExpress International
Trump signs deal to end brief government shutdown, increase U.S. spending

The bill was approved by a wide margin in the Senate and survived a rebellion of 67 conservative Republicans in the House of Representatives.

US federal shutdown at hand after fiscal hawk's dissent

At midnight on Thursday, funding authority for most federal agencies expired without any intervening action by ...

Senators race to end US government shutdown before work week begins

'This is his [President Trump's] shutdown."
January 22, 2018 | 09:25 am GMT+7

Dire poverty in US to worsen under Trump, threatening democracy, top UN official says

Under Trump, poverty is criminalized and poor people are viewed as 'losers, scammers, people trying to profit from the system.'
December 18, 2017 | 09:54 am GMT+7

Trump, Democrats spar as government shutdown looms

The spat heaps pressure on Congress to craft a compromise or face a crippling government shutdown next month.
November 29, 2017 | 09:02 am GMT+7

Vietnam jails man for inciting protests in wake of notorious toxic spill

He was found guilty of 'complicating public security' by posting anti-government material during the Formosa disaster.
November 27, 2017 | 03:03 pm GMT+7

Vietnam has decided to stop controlling citizens with permanent residence book

The decades-old management method has come to signify Vietnam's red tape by tying one person’s life and career to a particular city/province.
November 04, 2017 | 05:32 pm GMT+7

Vietnam unveils new transport, inspection chiefs in waiting as corruption crackdown continues

It’s just a matter of formality for lawmakers to rubber-stamp the new appointments on Thursday.
October 25, 2017 | 05:24 pm GMT+7

China's Xi looks set to keep right-hand man on despite age

At 69, Wang Qishan is often considered China's second most powerful man. 
October 11, 2017 | 04:01 pm GMT+7

Vietnam’s government debt jumps 80 pct in four years

Over 42 percent of the $93.4 billion debt was owed to foreign lenders in 2015.
September 22, 2017 | 10:23 am GMT+7

Gov't agrees to give HCMC more autonomy

The city will have authority over 'certain matters' which are currently controlled by ministries and other central government units.
September 07, 2017 | 11:49 am GMT+7

Trump proposes privatizing US air traffic control

Trump promised the 'really monumental reform' would deliver 'cheaper, faster, and safer travel' as well as an economic boost.
June 06, 2017 | 04:31 pm GMT+7

Poor management causes Vietnam's public debt to rise rapidly: official

While debt ratios are still within safe limits, both the government and foreign creditors have noticed a fast growth.
May 26, 2017 | 09:07 am GMT+7

Vietnam lawmakers begin month-long session in Hanoi

Nearly 500 legislators are expected to pass 13 laws as recent personnel changes cast clouds on the biannual meeting.
May 22, 2017 | 10:17 am GMT+7

Vietnam suspicious of massive aluminum stockpile linked to Chinese billionaire

The stockpile is believed to have arrived in Vietnam as part of a scheme to evade trade restrictions by a Chinese billionaire.
May 04, 2017 | 04:46 pm GMT+7
