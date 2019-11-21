VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Saigon man arrested for anti-government propaganda

By Quoc Thang   November 21, 2019 | 05:03 pm GMT+7
Saigon man arrested for anti-government propaganda
Pham Chi Dung, 53, is arrested in HCMC, November 21, 2019. Photo courtesy of HCMC Police.

A former member of Ho Chi Minh City's Party unit was arrested on Thursday for 'dangerous' actions against the Vietnamese government.

Pham Chi Dung, 53, is facing charges for fabricating, storing, and disseminating information as well as other materials opposing the Vietnamese government. Some of his public actions "seriously violated the law" and was "very dangerous" to public order, HCMC police said in a statement.

The investigation into Dung’s actions imperative and in accordance with the law, they said.

Several documents have been seized to serve the investigation, the police added.

Dung was put under investigation with similar allegations in 2012.

If found guilty, he could face a jail sentence of five to 20 years.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam Vietnamese government anti-government propaganda HCMC Saigon Ho Chi Minh City Pham Chi Dung
 
Read more
Ha Tinh police save moon bear from traffickers

Ha Tinh police save moon bear from traffickers

Vietnamese universities soar up global sustainable development ranking

Vietnamese universities soar up global sustainable development ranking

SEA Games winning Vietnam piques Internet search interest in Korea

SEA Games winning Vietnam piques Internet search interest in Korea

National excitement as Vietnam march into SEA Games football final

National excitement as Vietnam march into SEA Games football final

Vietnam airports awash in red as football fans head for the Philippines

Vietnam airports awash in red as football fans head for the Philippines

Mekong River turns aquamarine due to low flows

Mekong River turns aquamarine due to low flows

Hanoi hospital cuts HIV test strips into two

Hanoi hospital cuts HIV test strips into two

 
go to top