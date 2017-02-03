The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Seven Chinese nationals arrested for illegally entering Vietnam
They claimed they were heading for Saigon and then Cambodia on a gambling trip.
The gambling ring behind downfall of Vietnamese top police official: what we know so far
83 people are under investigation for involvement in the ring that attracted 14 million players and bets worth ...
Tech bosses busted for running gambling ring with top police official in Vietnam
More heads are rolling as the full extent of the multi-million dollar syndicate starts to come to light.
March 12, 2018 | 05:27 pm GMT+7
Vietnam arrests former senior police official for organizing gambling
He is allegedly linked to a recently busted transnational, multi-million dollar gambling ring that has about 8 million players.
March 11, 2018 | 11:18 pm GMT+7
Singapore investor strikes it lucky to develop casino near Vietnam’s former capital
Laguna Langco in Thua Thien-Hue Province expects to work with its U.S. partner to start dealing in 2021.
January 06, 2018 | 03:32 pm GMT+7
Vietnam bans its people from casinos, but these 'poker faces' didn’t mind serving their rich players
Four Vietnamese were arrested for running a casino that earned up to $11,000 a week from Poker fans.
January 04, 2018 | 02:53 pm GMT+7
Casino investors counting on a full house in Vietnam's fledgling gaming industry
Gambling laws have been relaxed and the race is on to corner the billion-dollar market.
November 16, 2017 | 11:56 am GMT+7
Casino finds itself in royal mess at Vietnam’s top resort town
The owners have reported multi-million dollar losses, blaming a drop in Chinese gamblers visiting Ha Long Bay.
October 25, 2017 | 10:57 am GMT+7
Saigon lottery firm fails to match the numbers as profit plunges to 5-year low
Punters aren't interested in winning thousands of dollars anymore. They're dreaming of millions.
August 16, 2017 | 10:14 am GMT+7
Jackpot rising: Vietnam's love of gambling sends lottery sales skyrocketing
Millions of dollars in potential tax revenue has proved too tempting for the government to ignore.
March 01, 2017 | 04:40 pm GMT+7
Vietnam formally legalizes sports betting
Starting late March Vietnamese can bet on horse and greyhound races as well as a number of soccer matches.
February 03, 2017 | 06:14 pm GMT+7
Vietnam’s casinos report slow business before lifting of gambling ban for locals
The numbers cast doubt on whether the industry, set to soon benefit from eased restrictions, has been as lucrative as many have thought.
February 02, 2017 | 02:06 pm GMT+7
$3 billion worth of lottery tickets sold in southern Vietnam in 2016
That did not include sales of Vietlott, a newcomer that has shaken the market with an American-style jackpot game.
January 18, 2017 | 09:00 pm GMT+7
Casinos must ban Vietnamese without decent income, family approval: draft rules
Newly proposed gambling rules allow locals to enter casinos for the first time, but set the income threshold at $440 per month.
January 14, 2017 | 07:00 pm GMT+7
Following twists and turns, Vietnam may lift casino ban on locals after all
The move will certainly revive hopes for both locals and investors.
December 23, 2016 | 10:47 am GMT+7
