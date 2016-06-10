The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Vietnamese bid farewell to late PM Phan Van Khai
'Everyone in this commune knew him. He was a lovely and respectable person,' said an 82-year-old neighbor.
Thai hotels booked up ahead of funeral of revered king
The funeral will run for five days next week.
Giant whale's funeral draws hundreds in central Vietnam
As sacred animals, whales and sunfish are often given proper burials by local fishermen.
May 17, 2017 | 03:00 pm GMT+7
Head of state and thousands attend funeral of CASA plane's crew
Many high-ranking state officials and ruling party’s leader together with thousands of people paid tribute at the funeral of nine CASA plane crew members.
June 30, 2016 | 12:35 pm GMT+7
Tension at funerals for Orlando victims with protest, irate driver
Funerals for two of the 49 victims killed in the shooting at a nightclub in Florida were marked by tense scenes on Saturday, as an impatient driver was accused of injuring two law ...
June 19, 2016 | 08:28 am GMT+7
Thousands gather for Muslim funeral honoring Muhammad Ali
A Muslim funeral for Muhammad Ali on Thursday drew thousands of admirers to the boxer's hometown of Louisville, Kentucky, where mourners prayed over the body of a man who battled ...
June 10, 2016 | 10:26 am GMT+7
