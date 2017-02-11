The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
fuel
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Fuel tanker erupts in giant explosion in northern Vietnam
According to an initial investigation, a fuel pump malfunctioned, causing the explosion.
Vietnam's Nghi Son oil refinery ready for start-up from Feb. 28
The 200,000 barrel-per-day Nghi Son plant along with Dung Quat will help Vietnam meet 80 percent of its fuel ...
Oil rises to mid-2015 high in strongest year opening since 2014
It was the first time since January 2014 that both crude oil benchmarks opened the year above $60 per barrel.
January 02, 2018 | 10:35 am GMT+7
Vietnam fuel distributors to shift to ethanol blend this week
The country has been pushing for the E5 mixture as ethanol can be produced from cassava, making it renewable.
December 12, 2017 | 08:59 am GMT+7
Vietnam plans to spend over $6 bln for crude oil, fuel storage
The country wants to enhance its energy security as crude imports have jumped while domestic production is on the decline.
July 28, 2017 | 02:37 pm GMT+7
Vietnam's fuel imports may drop as Dung Quat oil refinery tax cut finally felt
Lower tax will help boost 2017 Dung Quat output by 20 percent.
July 26, 2017 | 09:18 am GMT+7
Vietnam fuel group says customers should cough up for environment tax hike
But a former trade official warns tax hikes will draw 'reactions' from consumers and might affect consumption.
May 16, 2017 | 07:00 pm GMT+7
Thais, Cambodians caught smuggling diesel oil in Vietnam's waters
The crews of 26 people from Cambodia and Thailand aboard three boats were caught last week for transferring diesel oil off Vietnam's southern coast.
April 25, 2017 | 09:54 am GMT+7
Vietnam oil product prices slashed by highest margin since Jan 2016
The government is trying to curb inflation in 2017, and lower fuel prices might help it meet the annual target.
March 22, 2017 | 03:09 pm GMT+7
Vietnam revives biofuel plan, sets national switch in 2018
After years failing to promote ethanol blended fuel, the government makes a big move.
March 12, 2017 | 12:00 am GMT+7
Vietnam's fuel subsidy fund shrinks by 40 percent in 2016
New data from the finance ministry showed that nine out of 27 trading firms had overdrawn last year.
February 11, 2017 | 02:30 pm GMT+7
Gasoline prices hit year-high in Vietnam
This is the 13th time fuel costs have gone up this year, compared to 10 price cuts.
December 20, 2016 | 04:10 pm GMT+7
Cuba plans cuts in fuel, electricity consumption
Cuba has ordered some state firms and joint ventures to reduce fuel and electricity consumption, a senior diplomat and the director of a foreign joint venture said on Thursday, in ...
July 01, 2016 | 10:59 am GMT+7
The filling station that makes its own fuel
A public hydrogen filling station in London creates the gas on site using tap water and renewable energy.
May 17, 2016 | 04:24 pm GMT+7
Biofuel plant halts production
National petroleum giant PetroVietnam has temporarily suspended production at its 100 million liter/year ethanol plant in Dung Quat due to high production costs and low sales of ...
March 29, 2016 | 01:51 pm GMT+7
View more stories
Get Newsletter