Vietnamese banker flees overseas after stealing $10 mln from customer: police
Eximbank says it cannot reimburse the customer until a court orders it to do so.
Vietnamese court orders fresh probe into major cancer drug scam
Prosecutors say the original charges 'did not reflect the true nature of the crime.'
Malaysian duo arrested with fake bank cards in Saigon
The two men were spotted acting suspiciously and tried to make a break for it when they were approached.
September 19, 2017 | 11:43 am GMT+7
