Malaysian duo arrested with fake bank cards in Saigon

Police in Saigon arrested two Malaysian men on Tuesday for allegedly using fake ATM cards to withdraw money from a local bank.

Toh Meng Chin, 43, and Lim Chee Keong, 38, were caught by guards as they were trying to flee an ATM booth on Saturday night.

One guard said the two men spent a lot of time in the booth and kept looking around in a suspicious manner. When they were approached, they tried to make a run for it, but were quickly captured with the help of passers-by.

Police found more than VND12 million ($530) on the men and five allegedly fake bank cards.

There has been a spate of cases involving foreigners using fake bank cards in Vietnam in recent years.

In May, a court in the central city of Da Nang sentenced two Chinese nationals to nine and 10 years imprisonment for stealing nearly $10,000 from a local bank using fake cards last year.

Police in Hanoi also arrested three Chinese nationals for using fake bank cards to steal about $1,450 in April.