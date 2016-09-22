The most read Vietnamese newspaper
foreign trade
Product exclusions from US tariffs may take 90 days: document
U.S. allies remain in the dark about country-specific exemptions.
Final version of Trans-Pacific trade deal released, rules pushed by US on ice
The 11 remaining nations including Vietnam have suspended many controversial provisions and are expected to sign ...
US Commerce Department proposes hefty import curbs on steel, aluminum from Vietnam, China
The department recommended a steel tariff of at least 53 percent and a 23.6 percent tariff on all aluminum products from Vietnam.
February 17, 2018 | 08:34 am GMT+7
How Vietnam got Trump's White House to open its door
Experts say the Southeast Asian country has been successful in 'pro-active diplomacy' by seeking multiple routes to Trump.
June 05, 2017 | 02:38 pm GMT+7
Vietnam to sign deals for up to $17 bln in US goods, services: prime minister
'Vietnam will increase the import of high technologies and services from the U.S.'
May 31, 2017 | 08:11 am GMT+7
Vietnam posts $3.25 billion trade surplus in Jan-Oct
A remarkable turnaround considering that the country reported a deficit of more than $3.5 billion in the same period last year.
November 22, 2016 | 02:30 pm GMT+7
US concludes anti-dumping investigation of Vietnamese steel firm
Trade investigators lifted tariffs against one steel pipe manufacturer in southern Vietnam and reinforced tariffs against another.
October 20, 2016 | 02:56 pm GMT+7
Vietnam widens ASEAN trade gap
A taste for Thai fruit, vegetables and cars contributed to a $3.3 billion trade deficit.
October 18, 2016 | 04:44 pm GMT+7
Vietnam’s new customs renovation hopes to save millions of dollars each year
Many shipments have to go through one-week technical checks which have not proved effective.
September 22, 2016 | 04:21 pm GMT+7