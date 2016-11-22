VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
DataSpeaks

Vietnam posts $3.25 billion trade surplus in Jan-Oct

By VnExpress   November 22, 2016 | 02:30 pm GMT+7
Vietnam posts $3.25 billion trade surplus in Jan-Oct
Workers at a garment company in Hanoi. Photo by AFP/Hoang Dinh Nam

A remarkable turnaround considering that the country reported a deficit of more than $3.5 billion in the same period last year.

Vietnam reported a trade surplus of $3.25 billion in the first ten months as exports increased 7 percent from a year ago.

Customs data showed that exports reached nearly $144 billion in the period while imports hit $140.66 billion.

This time last year, the country reported an unusually high deficit of more than $3.5 billion in trade, which then narrowed to nearly $3.2 billion for the whole year. That was the first annual trade deficit after three consecutive years of surpluses.

October alone recorded a deficit. Imports were $15.85 billion, up 8.9 percent from September, while exports dropped a little to $15.4 billion, leaving a gap of $445 million. The four previous months ended with surpluses.

Phones and garments remained the biggest earners. Foreign-invested companies continued to dominate with exports of $100.88 billion, bringing a trade surplus of $17.6 billion in first ten months.

Vietnam has targeted a 10 percent increase in exports this year, to $178 billion. But Tran Tuan Anh, Minister of Industry and Trade, said it will be hard to achieve this goal due to instabilities in major markets and China’s economic slowdown.

Related news:

>Vietnam posts $177 mln trade deficit in May: customs office

>Vietnam aims for more exports to China to cut trade deficit

Tags: Vietnam foreign trade
Read more
Welcome to the US, Vietnamese students

Welcome to the US, Vietnamese students

Around 700 state firms left as Vietnam nears final stage of privatization

Around 700 state firms left as Vietnam nears final stage of privatization

Traders gonna trade: The future of Vietnam without US-led trade pact

Traders gonna trade: The future of Vietnam without US-led trade pact

Looking back at 10 years of WTO in Vietnam

Looking back at 10 years of WTO in Vietnam

Vietnam to pull in more investment next year: CEO survey

Vietnam to pull in more investment next year: CEO survey

Vietnam, Singapore: safest travel destinations in Southeast Asia

Vietnam, Singapore: safest travel destinations in Southeast Asia

Devastating floods are becoming the norm for Vietnam

Devastating floods are becoming the norm for Vietnam

Cashew prices are about to go nuts

Cashew prices are about to go nuts

 
go to top