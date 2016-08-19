VnExpress International
Tag flash flood
Flash floods kill 18, isolate towns in Northern Vietnam

Heavy rains and resulting flash floods have caused damages totaling $31 million.

Tourists flee as flash flood hits resort in central Vietnam

Three tourists were washed away but authorities managed to rescue them.

Typhoon Dianmu hits northern Vietnam

It makes landfall Friday noon and is likely to trigger flash floods and landslides.
August 19, 2016
 
