typhoon-dianmu-hits-northern-vietnam

Typhoon Dianmu has hit the coast of northern Vietnam at around 10 a.m. local time on Friday with maximum wind speeds reaching 90-100 kilometers per hour.

At 4 a.m. on Friday, Dianmu, the third to hit Vietnam this year, was about 180 kilometers east of Vietnam’s northern coast heading for Hai Phong and Quang Ninh.

The typhoon is approaching the country at speeds of 15-20 kilometers per hour.

Dianmu made landfall in northern Vietnam at noon on Friday.

Vietnam's National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting is closely monitoring the storm, which could intensify as it crosses the Gulf of Tonkin.

Border guard forces in the northern port city of Hai Phong batten down the hatches for the upcoming storm. Photo by VnExpress/Giang Chinh

The typhoon is anticipated to move further inland, significantly affecting northern and north-central regions of Vietnam with winds gusting up to 75 kilometers per hour.

Heavy rainfall and strong winds are expected in large parts of northern and north-central Vietnam from Friday throughout the weekend, with up to 400mm of rainfall expected in some areas.

Floods are predicted around the northern and north-central deltas while flash floods and landslides are likely in mountainous areas.

The typhoon is expected to weaken into a tropical low pressure rainstorm from Friday night through the weekend as it continues to track westward.

Local authorities in areas likely to be hit by the tropical storm are taking measures to limit the damage. In Hai Phong, the municipal government on Thursday banned boats and ships from sailing out to sea, strengthened sea defences and evacuated areas at risk.

Vietnam is hit by an average of eight to 10 tropical storms between July and October every year, which often cause heavy material and human losses.

On July 26, Typhoon Mirinae formed in the South China Sea and made landfall in northern Vietnam, triggering heavy rains accompanied by gale-force winds.

Although it was not regarded as a strong typhoon, Mirinae caused significant damage in Vietnam, leaving a trail of destruction in Hanoi and the northern provinces of Nam Dinh,Thanh Hoa, Ha Nam and Ninh Binh.

In early August, Typhoon Nida swept through Hong Kong, shutting down most of the financial hub with gale-force winds and disrupting hundreds of flights before churning through China and weakening into a low pressure.

