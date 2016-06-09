VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag fighter jet
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

India agrees to train Vietnamese pilots for Sukhoi Su-30 jets

The countries reached a new agreement in defense cooperation on Monday.

Su-30 fighter and CASA-212 rescuer: the tragedy explained

It's been a double loss for Vietnam's Air Defense in one week. On June 14, the Su-30MK2 Vietnamese fighter crashed ...

Body of Su-30 jet pilot brought ashore

A border guard vessel has brought ashore the body of Su-30MK2 fighter pilot Tran Quang Khai at 5 a.m. this morning after a four day search off Vietnam's central coast.
June 18, 2016 | 11:33 am GMT+7

Vietnam loses contact with plane searching for missing fighter pilot

Vietnam has lost contact with a CASA maritime reconnaissance aircraft of the Vietnam Coast Guard with nine people on board in the waters off the coast of the northern city of Hai ...
June 16, 2016 | 06:22 pm GMT+7

Missing pilot and fighter jet in action during training exercise

One of the missing pilots, Lieutenant Colonel Tran Quang Khai (43 years old), featured in a training session video for Regiment 923 flying a Su-30MK2 in March 2013.
June 14, 2016 | 06:42 pm GMT+7

Vietnamese fighter jet missing, search continues

Search continues on Wednesday after Vietnam People's Air Defense - Air Force lost contact with a fighter jet flying offshore the central province of Nghe An yesterday.
June 14, 2016 | 11:50 am GMT+7

Russian Su-27 fighter jet crashes outside Moscow, killing pilot

A Russian Sukhoi Su-27 fighter jet crashed outside Moscow on Thursday killing its pilot, the RIA news agency quoted the Defence Ministry as saying.
June 09, 2016 | 04:19 pm GMT+7
 
go to top