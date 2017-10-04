Topic Feature

The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Once thriving floating market gasping for air in Vietnam's Mekong Delta
Plans are in place to revive Nga Bay Market, but critics say it's too late to save the floundering vendors from drowning in a river of bureaucracy.
The best of VnExpress International in 2017
Revisit our most popular stories from throughout the year and get the bigger picture through our eyes.
The US Christmas bombings that failed to crush Hanoi’s spirit
In late December, 1972, the U.S. tried to bomb North Vietnam into submission, but that word had no place in the Vietnamese's hearts and minds.
December 25, 2017 | 03:07 pm GMT+7
Eco-dreamin': Living in limbo on Saigon's green peninsula
Plans to transform a peninsula into an ecological urban haven were unveiled way back in 1992, but remain mostly on paper.
December 24, 2017 | 12:00 am GMT+7
Vietnam's brutal acid attack epidemic
Most of Vietnam's victims spend their lives isolated, neglected and blamed for their agony.
December 17, 2017 | 01:32 am GMT+7
Stuck in limbo: How residency red tape binds millions of migrants in Vietnam
A vicious tool at worst and a nationwide burden at best, the residency book finds itself at the dawn of an inevitable reform.
November 26, 2017 | 05:45 pm GMT+7
In search of Arabica in Vietnam's war-scarred soil
Arabica could hold the key to escaping poverty for farmers in Vietnam's Quang Tri Province, but is it a sustainable option?
November 19, 2017 | 01:00 pm GMT+7
Patients risk being left behind as foreign donors pull the plug on HIV/AIDS in Vietnam
Vietnam is racing against the clock to provide free drugs under health insurance but around half of HIV patients are uninsured.
October 15, 2017 | 07:54 pm GMT+7
In Vietnam, ingrained prejudice leaves police between a rock and a hard place
Social media reports of corruption and misconduct are working increasingly against the police, putting them on the defensive.
October 08, 2017 | 08:26 pm GMT+7
'Street ninjas' battle sexism and the sun in Vietnam
They are the face of Vietnam's motorbike culture, a manifestation of an obsession for light skin, and sometimes the target of sweeping sexism.
October 08, 2017 | 12:00 am GMT+7
Demystifying Vietnamese millennials' 'obsession' with bubble tea
Vietnamese netizens have been eagerly discussing the 'paradox' of low wages and 'wasteful spending'. We're here to dissect it.
October 04, 2017 | 03:35 pm GMT+7
Vietnam slowly sinking under mountains of waste
The oceans are spewing up what one of the world's biggest plastic polluters is dumping into them, and it's not pretty.
August 27, 2017 | 12:00 am GMT+7
In Vietnam, cost of dying soars as private cemeteries boom
As public cemeteries close, many Vietnamese find themselves faced with an unsavory choice: go big or go dust.
July 27, 2017 | 12:00 am GMT+7
Shaman's chant rises above stigma in Vietnam's misty mountains
The government tried to ban the practice and turn it into a political tool, but as one artist said: 'You can't suppress folk culture.'
July 16, 2017 | 03:02 am GMT+7
Into the woods: Vietnam's poor high school grads talk factories, foreign work programs and debt
A third of Vietnam's 900,000 graduating high school seniors didn't bother applying to university last month.
July 09, 2017 | 02:44 pm GMT+7
