VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag expressway
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Three killed as series of crashes hit Hanoi highway

Four crashes on Sunday afternoon led to traffic chaos and fatal consequences.

New expressway to cut travel time from Hanoi to Ha Long Bay by half

Road trips from Vietnam’s capital to the famous bay will be slashed to one and a half hours.

Vietnam's government approves plan for $13.8 bln north-south expressway

The first stretch of the road will connect Hanoi with Hue by 2022.
May 26, 2017 | 03:43 pm GMT+7

Vietnam seeks $300 mln loan from China to fund border expressway

The entire expressway, expected to facilitate cargo transport in the north of the country, would cost around $2 billion.
May 11, 2017 | 03:23 pm GMT+7

Oil spill leads to slippery conditions on northern Vietnam highway

No injuries were reported, but the crash between a tanker and a truck left a tailback on the Hanoi-Thai Nguyen Expressway.
February 19, 2017 | 12:00 am GMT+7

Vietnam targets over 6,400km of expressway by 2030

After targeting the completion of a 2,500 kilometer (over 1,553 miles) expressway network nationwide by 2020 earlier last year, the newly approved plan will expand the network to ...
March 10, 2016 | 09:54 am GMT+7
 
go to top