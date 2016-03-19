The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Three killed as series of crashes hit Hanoi highway
Four crashes on Sunday afternoon led to traffic chaos and fatal consequences.
New expressway to cut travel time from Hanoi to Ha Long Bay by half
Road trips from Vietnam’s capital to the famous bay will be slashed to one and a half hours.
Vietnam's government approves plan for $13.8 bln north-south expressway
The first stretch of the road will connect Hanoi with Hue by 2022.
May 26, 2017 | 03:43 pm GMT+7
Vietnam seeks $300 mln loan from China to fund border expressway
The entire expressway, expected to facilitate cargo transport in the north of the country, would cost around $2 billion.
May 11, 2017 | 03:23 pm GMT+7
Oil spill leads to slippery conditions on northern Vietnam highway
No injuries were reported, but the crash between a tanker and a truck left a tailback on the Hanoi-Thai Nguyen Expressway.
February 19, 2017 | 12:00 am GMT+7
Vietnam targets over 6,400km of expressway by 2030
After targeting the completion of a 2,500 kilometer (over 1,553 miles) expressway network nationwide by 2020 earlier last year, the newly approved plan will expand the network to ...
March 10, 2016 | 09:54 am GMT+7
