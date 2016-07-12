VnExpress International
Taiwanese textile company to expand in Vietnam: report

'We cannot think of a better place to build our new manufacturing base than Vietnam.'

Chinese chemicals flood Vietnam's agricultural sector

Toxic residue from pesticides and insecticides has been blamed for Vietnam's spiraling cancer rate.

160 tons of toxic waste illegally moved from China to Vietnam

The red mud may have been transported to Vietnam for disposal.
September 17, 2016 | 12:14 pm GMT+7

Formosa illegally changed waste-treatment technology: Vietnam minister

The prime culprit behind Vietnam's mass fish deaths arbitrarily picked a less environmentally-friendly waste-treatment method.
July 12, 2016 | 11:03 am GMT+7
 
