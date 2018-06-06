VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Southeast Asia choking on plastic waste

By VnExpress   June 6, 2018 | 05:02 pm GMT+7

Vietnam shares big responsibility for eight million tons of plastic dumped into the world's oceans every year.

A Vietnamese man sorts through used plastic bottles at a junkyard in Hanoi on June 4, 2018. About eight million tons of plastic waste are dumped into the worlds oceans every year and over half come from five Asian countries: China, Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam, according to a 2015 study in Science journal. Photo by AFP/Nhac Nguyen

A Vietnamese man sorts through used plastic bottles at a junkyard in Hanoi on June 4, 2018. About eight million tons of plastic waste are dumped into the world's oceans every year and over half come from five Asian countries: China, Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam, according to a 2015 study in Science journal. Photo by AFP/Nhac Nguyen
This picture taken on May 18, 2018 shows a woman gathering shells in a coastal forest littered with plastic waste stuck in branches after being washed up by rising coastal tide in Thanh Hoa Province. Photo by AFP/Nhac Nguyen

A woman gathers shells in a coastal forest littered with plastic waste stuck in branches after being washed up by rising coastal tide in Thanh Hoa Province on May 18, 2018. Photo by AFP/Nhac Nguyen

This picture taken on June 1, 2018 shows Bangorn Kokiam sorting out collected plastic water bottles and other recyclable scraps at her junk shop in Bangkok. Photo by AFP/Romeo Gacadon

This picture taken on June 1, 2018 shows Bangorn Kokiam sorting out collected plastic water bottles and other recyclable scraps at her junk shop in Bangkok. Photo by AFP/Romeo Gacadon
Scavengers collect valuable waste at Sidoarjo garbage dump in East Java, on June 5, 2018. Photo by AFP/Sidoarjo

Scavengers collect valuable waste at Sidoarjo garbage dump in East Java, Indonesia, on June 5, 2018. Photo by AFP/Sidoarjo
A scavenger takes a nap at Sidoarjo garbage dump in East Java, on June 5, 2018. Photo by AFP/Juni Kriswanto

A scavenger takes a nap at Sidoarjo garbage dump in East Java, on June 5, 2018. Photo by AFP/Juni Kriswanto
This photo taken on May 12, 2018 shows a boy looking out from a window of a house beside a garbage-filled creek in Manila. Photo by AFP/Noel Celis

This photo taken on May 12, 2018 shows a boy looking out from a window of a house beside a garbage-filled creek in Manila. Photo by AFP/Noel Celis
Wendy Neampui cleans a plastic sheet in the workshop of her Chu Chu recycling shop in Dala, on the outskirts of Yangon, on June 4, 2018. Photo by AFP/Ye Aung Thu

Wendy Neampui cleans a plastic sheet in the workshop of her Chu Chu recycling shop in Dala, on the outskirts of Yangon, on June 4, 2018. Photo by AFP/Ye Aung Thu
Vietnam among top five countries contribute to 60% of all plastic waste in the ocean
 
 

Southeast Asia choking on plastic waste

Related News:

Environment

Trashed: ‘Billionaire scrap village’ residents die a slow death

Trashed: ‘Billionaire scrap village’ residents die a slow death

Vietnam needs just one, not 26 coal power plants

Vietnam needs just one, not 26 coal power plants

Time to scrap scrap imports: Vietnam minister

Time to scrap scrap imports: Vietnam minister

See more
Tags: Vietnam Southeast Asia plastic waste environment pollution plastic garbage
 
Read more
Incham Vietnam holds 10th successive blood donation drive

Incham Vietnam holds 10th successive blood donation drive

A couple who are not clutching at straws in Saigon

A couple who are not clutching at straws in Saigon

Phone snatcher nabbed in Saigon

Phone snatcher nabbed in Saigon

Japan arrests three Vietnamese nationals after massive shoplifting haul

Japan arrests three Vietnamese nationals after massive shoplifting haul

Vietnam sacks, demotes top cops for state secret law violations

Vietnam sacks, demotes top cops for state secret law violations

Hanoians clean up trash left behind by prolonged flooding

Hanoians clean up trash left behind by prolonged flooding

Taiwan sends Vietnamese man to 15 years in jail for murder

Taiwan sends Vietnamese man to 15 years in jail for murder

 
go to top