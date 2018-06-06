Southeast Asia choking on plastic waste

|
A Vietnamese man sorts through used plastic bottles at a junkyard in Hanoi on June 4, 2018. About eight million tons of plastic waste are dumped into the world's oceans every year and over half come from five Asian countries: China, Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam, according to a 2015 study in Science journal. Photo by AFP/Nhac Nguyen
A woman gathers shells in a coastal forest littered with plastic waste stuck in branches after being washed up by rising coastal tide in Thanh Hoa Province on May 18, 2018. Photo by AFP/Nhac Nguyen
This picture taken on June 1, 2018 shows Bangorn Kokiam sorting out collected plastic water bottles and other recyclable scraps at her junk shop in Bangkok. Photo by AFP/Romeo Gacadon
Scavengers collect valuable waste at Sidoarjo garbage dump in East Java, Indonesia, on June 5, 2018. Photo by AFP/Sidoarjo
A scavenger takes a nap at Sidoarjo garbage dump in East Java, on June 5, 2018. Photo by AFP/Juni Kriswanto
This photo taken on May 12, 2018 shows a boy looking out from a window of a house beside a garbage-filled creek in Manila. Photo by AFP/Noel Celis
Wendy Neampui cleans a plastic sheet in the workshop of her Chu Chu recycling shop in Dala, on the outskirts of Yangon, on June 4, 2018. Photo by AFP/Ye Aung Thu