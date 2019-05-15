VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Vietnam province restricts single-use plastic in government offices

By Sen    May 15, 2019 | 09:25 am GMT+7
Vietnam province restricts single-use plastic in government offices
A woman sorts through recyclable plastic soft drink bottles in Xa Cau Village outside Hanoi. Photo by Reuters/Kham

Government workers in Thua Thien-Hue Province have been told not to use plastic water bottles or plastic bags at the workplace.

They are encouraged to boil water for drinking in office.

On Saturday the chairman of the province People's Committee, Phan Ngoc Tho, issued a memo urging all employees in the province to help address the plastic waste problem and prevent pollution, reports said.

Government offices and agencies are required not to use disposable bottles, including at conferences, and instead use bottles of more than 20 liters that are easier to recycle. Disposable plastic bags and one-time wipes are also discouraged.

The province Department of Finance is not allowed to pay for buying disposable plastic products.

This is part of the "anti-plastic waste" and "say no to disposable plastic bags" movements in which Thua Thien-Hue authorities want to involve public workers.

The province, home to the former imperial citadel Hue which is a major tourist destination, plans to organize competitions to unearth plastic substitutes.

It wants supermarkets, malls and restaurants to replace disposable plastic with eco-friendly materials by 2020.

It has seven landfills that get on average a total of 450 to 700 tons of solid waste daily.

Anti-plastic movement is gathering momentum in Vietnam. Last month the HCMC Open University announced a ban on plastic straws and bottled water from May. Teachers and students have to bring their own bottles or use recyclable bottles the university provides.

Supermarket chain Saigon Co.op has stopped selling plastic straws from this month. Some supermarket chains have begun to use banana leaves to pack vegetables instead of plastic.

The country generates around 2,500 tons of plastic waste daily, according to official figures. It is fourth in the list of nations dumping plastic waste in the ocean, according to the United Nations Environment Program.

Related News:

Plastic waste

Tiny East Timor to become world's first plastic-neutral nation

Tiny East Timor to become world's first plastic-neutral nation

US could be outlier if UN clinches plastic waste pact

US could be outlier if UN clinches plastic waste pact

China plastic waste ban throws global recycling into chaos

China plastic waste ban throws global recycling into chaos

See more
Tags: plastic waste Asia health Asia plastic waste plastic pollution environment pollution Thua Thien-Hue Hue water bottle
 
Read more
Sugar mill polluter in chief of Mekong Delta river

Sugar mill polluter in chief of Mekong Delta river

Vietnamese tech company chief, accomplices probed for cross-border smuggling

Vietnamese tech company chief, accomplices probed for cross-border smuggling

Ha Long to widen coastal road at $37.2 mln

Ha Long to widen coastal road at $37.2 mln

Vietnam mulls deploying armed forces against African swine fever catastrophe

Vietnam mulls deploying armed forces against African swine fever catastrophe

Vietnam party chief, president hosts key meeting after sick leave

Vietnam party chief, president hosts key meeting after sick leave

8,000 march in Hanoi against drunk driving

8,000 march in Hanoi against drunk driving

50 in custody in Vietnamese-American sham marriage scam

50 in custody in Vietnamese-American sham marriage scam

 
go to top