Saigon to release air and water pollution data for first time this month

The data will be available on a number of websites and 48 electronic screens across the city.

Roadwork leaves Saigon artery under thick coat of dust

Drivers and residents have been trying everything they can to survive the gray, lung-clogging clouds on the ...

Roadwork dust chokes inner Ho Chi Minh City

Dust billowing off an unfinished road has turned a residential area into a desert.
September 07, 2016 | 06:19 pm GMT+7
 
