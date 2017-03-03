VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Saigon to release air and water pollution data for first time this month

By VnExpress   March 3, 2017 | 09:13 pm GMT+7
Saigon to release air and water pollution data for first time this month
The air in Ho Chi Minh City is filled with exceeding amount of poisonous gases and fine dirt. Photo by VnExpress/Huu Nguyen

The data will be available on a number of websites and 48 electronic screens across the city.

Ho Chi Minh City will publicize official air and water pollution data for the first time later this month in an effort to let its citizens know how contaminated their city actually is.

The data, which will be released on a monthly basis, will be available on three websites run by the Department of Natural Resources and Environment and 48 electronic screens across the city, VietnamPlus reported on Friday.

The air quality data will include concentrations of nitrogen dioxide, carbon dioxide, dust and noise. The data on water quality in the city’s rivers and canals will include pH, biochemical oxygen demand and chemical oxygen demand readings.

Data collected by 20 tracking stations shows that carbon dioxide and dust levels around the city have risen sharply since 2014, the news site said.

Hanoi started releasing its Air Quality Index readings on January 9 to allow the public to keep track of pollution in the city.

The daily updates come amid growing concerns that air pollution in Hanoi has been worsening and reached dangerous levels, as warned by environmental experts in recent years.

An environment ministry study between 2011 and 2015 released just last year found that the air quality has become worse in many of Vietnam's urban areas, especially in Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City and Ha Long, home to the world-renowned Ha Long Bay.

Nitrogen dioxide concentrations in Hanoi were measured at up to 1.3 times above the permitted level. In Ha Long the level was 1.2 times higher, and in Ho Chi Minh City’s District 1 it was found to be twice the permitted level during the period, according to the study.

Related news:

Warning signs as Hanoi releases daily pollution data for the first time

Air pollution in Vietnam cities hit unhealthy levels: government study

Tags: Vietnam air pollution dust HCMC
 
Read more
S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

 
go to top