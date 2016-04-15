VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag drug users
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Saigon to install cameras to enhance security in central parks

People have been shooting drugs, cooking, showering and sleeping in parks outside Ben Thanh Market and the Independence Palace.

Drug addict killed in knife fight at Saigon rehab center

Two users started fighting while they were waiting for medication at the center.

Saigon park returns to dark, drug den days for heroin users

Dirty needles lay scattered across the park and pose a threat to the people who use it every day.
September 15, 2017 | 07:00 pm GMT+7

Drug users stage breakout from rehab center…again

Nearly 80 patients have broken out of a rehab center in the southern province of Ba Ria - Vung Tau, just one month after a massive breakout of more than 400 patients.
May 16, 2016 | 06:14 pm GMT+7

Rehab escapees steal motorbike and threaten locals

Following their escape from a rehabilitation center on Wednesday, patients have been on the rampage stealing clothes and a motorbike.
April 15, 2016 | 05:27 pm GMT+7
 
go to top