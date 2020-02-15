VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Raid on Da Lat’s largest bar nets 92 drug abusers

By Khanh Huong   February 15, 2020 | 08:27 pm GMT+7
Raid on Da Lat’s largest bar nets 92 drug abusers
Police raid the Rain bar in Da Lat on the night of February 14, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Khanh Huong.

A Friday night police raid on a Da Lat bar found 92 people aged between 18 and 35 using banned drugs.

Around 150 police officers raided the bar called "Rain" on Le Hong Phong Street. When the police entered, around 300 patrons who were dancing to loud music threw drugs on the floor and tried to escape, but the exit doors had been blocked.

Of more than 300 people taken to the police station for drug tests, 92, including five employees of the bar, tested positive for banned substances, but the police did not specify what they were.

Rain, considered the largest and busiest bar in Da Lat, a popular resort town in the Central Highlands, attracts many patrons at night, especially during holidays and weekends.

Vietnam has very strict laws against the production, trafficking and distribution of drugs, including the death penalty, but this has not stopped any of these activities as also the consumption of banned substances.

Vietnamese police have recently intensified their crackdown on drug abuse at nightclubs and karaoke parlors across the country.

A pre-dawn police raid on a bar inside a five-star hotel in southern Dong Nai Province last December found 88 customers aged between 18 and 30 using banned drugs.

Related News:
Tags: Da Lat drug users banned drugs police officers drug raid Vietnam karaoke parlors
 
Read more
Health ministry suggests $300 fine for face mask littering

Health ministry suggests $300 fine for face mask littering

Vietnam detains 12 people in killer cop probe

Vietnam detains 12 people in killer cop probe

ASEAN to prioritize novel coronavirus fight

ASEAN to prioritize novel coronavirus fight

Vietnam fares poorly in online child safety ranking

Vietnam fares poorly in online child safety ranking

Vietnam must maintain high vigilance against novel coronavirus epidemic: officials

Vietnam must maintain high vigilance against novel coronavirus epidemic: officials

Hanoi, HCMC among localities to further extend school break

Hanoi, HCMC among localities to further extend school break

Hanoi to heed health ministry on face masks provision for students

Hanoi to heed health ministry on face masks provision for students

‘Students should return to school only when safety is ensured’: Deputy PM

‘Students should return to school only when safety is ensured’: Deputy PM

 
go to top