VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag downpour
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Motorcyclists stranded again as Saigon streets turn into rivers under heavy rain

Despite the city's flood prevention measures, including a $3.87 million pumping system, the notorious downpour has once again prevailed.

Heavy downpours leave Saigon’s traffic in chaos

Floods triggered by heavy rains that lasted from the early hours of Thursday until 8 a.m. have paralyzed the city.

Month-long downpours spark floods across northern Vietnam

Violent rains, fatal storm Talas, raging floods and dam releases have submerged hundreds of houses in northern Vietnam.
July 22, 2017 | 04:59 pm GMT+7

Heavy downpour leaves four-meter sinkhole on Saigon street

The street started to crack and sink right after rain 'poured like waterfall.'
April 03, 2017 | 09:26 am GMT+7

Houses, schools submerged as heavy downpours pound central Vietnam

Many areas of Ha Tinh are in deep water again.
November 01, 2016 | 10:01 am GMT+7

Why flooding returns to haunt Hanoi after heavy downpours

Severe flooding in several parts of Hanoi on Wednesday after torrential rain has stirred up serious concerns over the capital’s drainage system, which is outdated and unable to ...
May 28, 2016 | 08:15 am GMT+7
 
go to top