Weekend downpour drenches Saigon in traffic chaos

By Quynh Tran, Thanh Nguyen   September 9, 2018 | 11:42 am GMT+7

After a heavy downpour inundated several Saigon streets Saturday, bedlam ensued as many waterlogged engines shut down.

A person wades through the flooded street with a motorbike and a raincoat.A downpour on Saturday afternoon rendered several roads in HCMCs Tan Binh, Binh Thanh, Thu Duc, Go Vap Districts... heavily flooded.After just one hour of heavy rain starting 2pm, the Ho Hoc Lam Road of the Binh Tan District was flooded, severely impeding traffic.

Motorcycles carrying large cartons struggle to make their way through Ho Hoc Lam Street in Binh Tan District to the west of Ho Chi Minh City.

A downpour starting at 2 p.m. on Saturday flooded many streets in the city's Tan Binh, Binh Thanh, Thu Duc and Go Vap Districts, severely impeding traffic.
Nhu and her child make their way along a flooded street.

Nhu and her child make their way home along a flooded street after she picked up her child from the kindergarten. "We're only two kilometers away from home, but the motorbike's engine shut down. It's frustrating how the streets keep being flooded like this," said Nhu.
A truck carries two motorbikes and three people on the Ho Hoc Lam Road. The motorbikes engines are shutdown due to the rainwater.

Two motorbikes and three people get a lift on Ho Hoc Lam Street after the two-wheelers’ engines shut down. The fees for such services range from VND30,000 to VND50,000 ($1.28-2.14).
A man and a motorbike brave the flooded street on their own.

A man pushes a motorbike across a flooded street in District 11 to the city's southwest.
A bus is abandoned by its passengers after its engine got shutdown due to the rainwater on Hong Bang Road.

A bus is abandoned by its passengers after its engine got shutdown due to the rainwater on Hong Bang Street in District 6, 20 minutes drive to the west of the city's center.
A woman holds on to a rail to avoid vehicles splashing onto her as they make their way through the flooded Hong Bang Road.

A woman maroons on Hong Bang. "I work near here. This road isn't flooded often, but the rain was particularly heavy today,” she said.
Traffic turns chaotic near the Cay Go overpass as vehicles try to avoid the flooded areas.

A road in District 11 is scenes of chaos as vehicles try to avoid the most flooded parts.
Several cars and vehicles are stopped in their tracks, both up and under the Cay Go overpass.

Several cars and other vehicles could not move an inch under the Cay Go overpass in District 11.
Phuc, a driver, guides traffic beneath the pouring rain.

Phuc, a driver, guides traffic in the pouring rain.
Two people try to change lanes, despite the divider to look for another route.

Two people try to change lanes over the road divider to look for another way out.
A man stands inside a flooded food stall.

A man stands inside a flooded food stall.

The Southern Regional Hydrometeorological Center said the rain in HCMC won’t stop soon, and might even spread to other areas. Residents should also be wary of possible whirlwinds and gales, it said.

Photos by VnExpress/Quynh Tran, Thanh Nguyen

