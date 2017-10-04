VnExpress International
Vietnamese dog thieves arrested after shooting police to escape

One is detained under resistance charges while another has been put into a rehab center after positive drug test result.

A real-life love story hidden in century-old Vietnamese house

The house is living witness to a sad yet intense romance between a French girl and a Chinese Vietnamese man that ...

Vietnamese flower village in full bloom for Tet

The village welcomes visitors at this time of year, so feel free to lose yourself in the colorful flowers.
February 01, 2018 | 03:12 pm GMT+7

Float away on a lotus leaf at this pagoda in southern Vietnam

The majestic king lotus is at its magnificent best at this time of year as the floods engulf Dong Thap Province.
October 06, 2017 | 11:27 am GMT+7
 
