Century-old village blooms in photogenic splendor as Tet nears

Sunlight lights up the spray as a farmer in a boat tends to flowering plants kept on elevated racks in Dong Thap Province’s Sa Dec flower village. The village is home to 2,000 households that earn a living mainly by growing flowers and ornamental trees.

The village is considered the floral capital of the Mekong Delta and the main supplier of flowers to provinces and cities across the country, with around 2,500 varieties grown on a total area of 600 hectares.