Two Mekong Delta provinces Covid-19 free after 14 recoveries

A 19-year-old man (L) is given a health certificate after he is announced recovered from Covid-19 at the Sa Dec General Hospital in Dong Thap Province, June 1, 2020. Photo courtesy of the Sa Dec General Hospital.

This brings the national count of active cases down to 35.

One of them, a 19-year-old teen, was treated at Dong Thap’s Sa Dec General Hospital. The rest were treated at the Bac Lieu General Hospital in Bac Lieu.

The teenager had flown in from the Philippines on May 14 and confirmed infected two days later. He tested negative for the novel coronavirus three times between May 20 amd May 27.

The other 13 patients, including a three month old infant, had flown in from the UAE, landing May 3 at the Can Tho International Airport in Can Tho City on Vietnam Airlines flight VN0088.

The 13 patients belong to a group of 17 on the same flight who were confirmed infected. Four others were confirmed recovered on May 25.

There are now no active Covid-19 cases left in Bac Lieu and Dong Thap.

No new Covid-19 cases were recorded Monday evening. Vietnam has confirmed 328 coronavirus patients so far, of whom 293 have recovered. The country has declared no community transmission in over a month and a half.