donation
Generosity declines worldwide but Africa saves the day: global survey

Globally donating money and helping a stranger fell by nearly 2 percent.

Vietnamese are not donating enough blood

While the WHO recommends that the amount of blood donated as percentage of the population to be at least two ...

Philanthropist leaves a lasting $1.8 mln legacy for students

Before his death, Pham Van Ben donated a dorm he built for university students worth VND40 billion ($1.8 million) and set aside a significant part of his fortune for scholarships ...
April 16, 2016 | 08:26 am GMT+7
 
