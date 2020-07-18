Vietnam offers $100,000 flood relief assistance to China

This aerial photo taken on July 7, 2020 shows inundated buildings and vehicles after heavy rain caused flooding in Shexian County, Huangshan City, Anhui Province, China. Photo by AFP.

The aid is aimed at helping China overcome the consequences of devastating floods and earthquakes in the past weeks, Vietnam’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

Torrential rains and flooding have occurred in many parts of the country since early June, leaving at least 141 people dead or missing, affecting more than 37 million others, and causing billions of dollars of damage, according to the Chinese government.

Multiple earthquakes were also shaking various regions.

On Thursday ASEAN foreign ministers issued a joint statement on the recent floods in China at the suggestion of Vietnam, the current chair of the bloc, extending their sympathies and condolences to the government and people of China.

"ASEAN affirms its solidarity with the Chinese government and people, stands ready to extend its assistance. ASEAN is confident that China will overcome the challenges and recover swiftly from the impact of this natural disaster," the statement reads.

On July 7 Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc sent a message to his Chinese counterpart Li Keqiang expressing sympathy for the loss of human life and property.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh sent a message expressing sympathy to Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the same day.

In February Vietnam offered $500,000 worth of goods and medical supplies to support China's coronavirus fight.