domestic violence
Why women keep beating each other up
The worst thing is, most of the time it's over men.
Chinese man sentenced to death for fatally stabbing Vietnamese wife
He allegedly stabbed her over 50 times after she refused to move to China with him.
Many Vietnamese women believe spousal abuse can be justified: survey
Abused women remain silent to earn respect from family members or community.
December 01, 2016 | 03:14 pm GMT+7
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard reach divorce settlement
The joint statement said Heard "will be donating financial proceeds from the divorce to a charity".
August 17, 2016 | 08:28 am GMT+7
Amber Heard reports Depp to police: lawyers
Actress Amber Heard has given a statement to Los Angeles police accusing estranged husband Johnny Depp of domestic violence, her lawyers said on May 31.
June 01, 2016 | 08:18 am GMT+7
Martial artists empowers fellow Jordanian women
Taekwondo black belt Lina Khalifeh started teaching self-defence to Jordanian friends in her parents' basement in 2010 after one of them confided that her father and brother hit ...
March 10, 2016 | 06:54 pm GMT+7
