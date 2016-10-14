The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
dog meat
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Wrap up: Most readers vote to ban dog meat but pro-regulation arguments remain unchallenged
The readers have voted and commented. It's time to weigh up the main arguments.
Should Vietnam ban dog meat?
Dog meat is a well known Vietnamese delicacy, but now dogs are increasingly seen as pets, things have turned ugly.
Lynch mobs face off in deadly battle with dog thieves in Vietnam
Many Vietnamese people insist on violence to find justice for their kidnapped dogs.
October 11, 2017 | 07:00 pm GMT+7
Dognapped canines given new lease of life at volunteer shelter in central Vietnam
This story of a group of friends who paid a ransom for dozens of dogs will get your tail wagging.
August 14, 2017 | 04:49 pm GMT+7
Six dog thieves sentenced to 3-7 years in prison in southern Vietnam
Stun-gunned, stuffed in plastics bags and then sent to the butchers for a gruesome end.
May 28, 2017 | 10:53 am GMT+7
Saigon steps up its game in dog meat crackdown
First destination: the city's largest market.
May 25, 2017 | 12:27 pm GMT+7
Ask a tourist: What's the craziest thing in Vietnam?
VnExpress sets out onto the streets to find out first-timers' biggest fears.
March 30, 2017 | 07:00 pm GMT+7
Raised for meat in South Korea, dogs head for new homes in US
Consumption of dog meat is on the decline in South Korea, but there are around 17,000 dog-meat farms in the country.
January 10, 2017 | 05:02 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese youth rally against dog slaughter and animal cruelty
The next generation want their voices to be heard before it's too late.
October 17, 2016 | 01:44 pm GMT+7
Vietnam’s nascent network of animal rescue volunteers seeks coalition
'This society doesn’t understand what we’re doing.'
October 16, 2016 | 12:00 am GMT+7
Vietnam kills at least 5 million dogs a year, mostly in brutal ways
The mistreatment of dogs and consumption of dog meat have remained widespread.
October 14, 2016 | 09:30 am GMT+7
China gears up for annual dog-meat festival
China's southern city of Yulin geared up on Monday for its upcoming dog meat festival despite widespread opposition from activists calling for an end to the slaughter and eating ...
June 21, 2016 | 09:39 am GMT+7
Get Newsletter