South Korea's president to visit Vietnam next week amid strong business ties

The visit is aimed at deepening bilateral relations as part of South Korea's 'New Southern Policy.'

Historic Vietnam-Australia strategic partnership ignites hope for Vietnamese Down Under

Imported Vietnamese agricultural products and a strong stance on the East Sea are high on their agenda.

Vietnam, Australia upgrade ties to strategic partnership

The strategic partnership aims to 'realize a vision of a secure, open and prosperous region.'
March 16, 2018 | 10:35 am GMT+7

Vietnam, New Zealand pave way for strategic partnership to boost all-round cooperation

Leaders from both countries are backing education and trade to drive their relationship to the next level.
March 14, 2018 | 03:48 pm GMT+7

South Koreans bow in tribute to Vietnamese massacre victims

The mass murder took 135 lives in Quang Nam Province's Ha My Village 50 years ago.
March 12, 2018 | 03:20 pm GMT+7

‘Historic’ US aircraft carrier visit in Vietnam raises global headlines, and expectations

The USS Carl Vinson's arrival aims to boost ties between the former foes and help maintain regional security.
March 06, 2018 | 11:52 am GMT+7

Bangladesh welcomes Vietnamese president with 21-gun salute

President Tran Dai Quang is on a five-day visit to boost ties in South Asia.
March 05, 2018 | 10:21 am GMT+7

Vietnam, China agree to deepen relations and maintain peace, stability in troubled waters

Vietnam's Party chief Nguyen Phu Trong and his Chinese counterpart Xi witnessed the signing of 12 cooperative agreements.
November 13, 2017 | 12:00 am GMT+7

Chinese leader treated to extravagant welcome at Hanoi's Presidential Palace

President Xi's arrival was accompanied by a gun salute and military parade.
November 12, 2017 | 05:08 pm GMT+7

How Vietnam got Trump's White House to open its door

Experts say the Southeast Asian country has been successful in 'pro-active diplomacy' by seeking multiple routes to Trump.
June 05, 2017 | 02:38 pm GMT+7

Vietnam protests deadly shooting of fisherman by Indonesian navy

One Vietnamese fisherman died and two others were injured.
November 11, 2016 | 10:49 am GMT+7

Filipino president to discuss maritime disputes on Vietnam visit

The South China Sea dispute is likely to be the focal point during Duterte's visit later this month.
September 23, 2016 | 03:14 pm GMT+7
 
