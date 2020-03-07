US aircraft carrier visiting Vietnam is armed to the teeth

|
The giant vessel arrived in Vietnam’s central city of Da Nang for a five-day visit on Thursday, the second U.S. aircraft carrier to visit Vietnam in two years.
It docked at Tien Sa Port along with cruiser USS Bunker Hill and a destroyer. The carrier has 5,000 crew members while the other two have a total of 1,500.
The Theodore Roosevelt is a Nimitz-class nuclear-powered carrier, 1,092 feet (332.8 meters) long and with a displacement of 117,000 tons and capacity to carry 90 aircraft.
Fighter aircraft on the USS Theodore Roosevelt. The aircraft carrier is armed with three Phalanx CIWS, two RIM-7 Sea Sparrow weapons systems against airborne threats such as anti-ship missiles and aircraft, and two RIM-116 infrared surface-to-air missiles.
There are four squadrons of the Boeing F/A-18E and F/A-18F Super Hornet twin-engine, multirole fighter aircraft, one squadron of Boeing EA-18G Growler electronic warfare aircraft, two squadrons of Sikorsky SH-60/MH-60 Seahawk multi-mission helicopters, one squadron of Northrop Grumman E-2 Hawkeye, an early warning aircraft, and one squadron of Grumman C-2 Greyhound cargo aircraft.
The Bunker Hill is a Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser, 567 feet (173 meters) long and with a displacement of 9,300 tons.
The cruiser is equipped with a number of modern weapons, including the Mark 54 Lightweight Torpedo, a standard 12.75 inch (324 mm) anti-submarine warfare torpedo; 122 vertical launching system, an advanced system for holding and firing missiles on mobile naval platforms, such as surface ships and submarines; and two 12.7 cm/50 Type 3 naval guns.
Its anti-aircraft and anti-submarine artillery systems are at various locations on the deck. In the middle are two close-in weapon systems, a point-defense weapon system for detecting and destroying short-range incoming missiles and aircraft.
On two sides are M242 Bushmaster chain guns, a 25 mm single-barrel chain-driven autocannon. The cannons are covered in canvas on shore.
The cruiser is equipped with two MH-60R Seahawk helicopters and the helipad is at the stern .
Cannons and torpedoes at the stern of the USS Bunker Hill.
The visit by the Theodore Roosevelt take place at a time when Vietnam and the U.S. are commemorating 25 years of diplomatic relations.
Two years ago the USS Carl Vinson visited Da Nang, marking a milestone in ties between the two former enemies.