US aircraft carrier visiting Vietnam is armed to the teeth

By Nguyen Dong   March 7, 2020 | 10:00 am GMT+7

Aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt carries fighter jets and its escort, a cruiser, is armed with advanced weaponry.

The USS Theodore Roosevelt arrived in Vietnam’s central city of Da Nang on Thursday, making it the second U.S. aircraft carrier to visit Vietnam in two years.

It docked at Tien Sa Port along with cruiser USS Bunker Hill and a destroyer for a visit until next Monday. The carrier has 5,000 crew members and the fleet, 6,500. USS Theodore Roosevelt is a Nimitz-class nuclear-powered aircraft carrier. It is 1,092 feet (332.8 meters) long, has a displacement of 117,000 tons and can carry 90 aircraft.

The Theodore Roosevelt is a Nimitz-class nuclear-powered carrier, 1,092 feet (332.8 meters) long and with a displacement of 117,000 tons and capacity to carry 90 aircraft.
Fighter aircraft on the USS Theodore Roosevelt. The aircraft carrier is armed with three Phalanx CIWS, two RIM-7 Sea Sparrow weapons systems against airborne threats such as anti-ship missiles and aircraft, and two RIM-116 infrared surface-to-air missiles.
There are four squadrons of the Boeing F/A-18E and F/A-18F Super Hornet twin-engine, multirole fighter aircraft, one squadron of Boeing EA-18G Growler electronic warfare aircraft, two squadrons of Sikorsky SH-60/MH-60 Seahawk multi-mission helicopters, one squadron of Northrop Grumman E-2 Hawkeye, an early warning aircraft, and one squadron of Grumman C-2 Greyhound cargo aircraft.
The Bunker Hill is a Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser, 567 feet (173 meters) long and with a displacement of 9,300 tons.
The cruiser is equipped with a number of modern weapons, including the Mark 54 Lightweight Torpedo, a standard 12.75 inch (324 mm) anti-submarine warfare torpedo; 122 vertical launching system, an advanced system for holding and firing missiles on mobile naval platforms, such as surface ships and submarines; and two 12.7 cm/50 Type 3 naval guns.
Its anti-aircraft and anti-submarine artillery systems are at various locations on the deck. In the middle are two close-in weapon systems, a point-defense weapon system for detecting and destroying short-range incoming missiles and aircraft.
On two sides are M242 Bushmaster chain guns, a 25 mm single-barrel chain-driven autocannon. The cannons are covered in canvas on shore.
The cruiser is equipped with two MH-60R Seahawk helicopters and the helipad is at the stern .
Cannons and torpedoes at the stern of the USS Bunker Hill.
The visit by the Theodore Roosevelt take place at a time when Vietnam and the U.S. are commemorating 25 years of diplomatic relations.

Two years ago the USS Carl Vinson visited Da Nang, marking a milestone in ties between the two former enemies.
Tags: Vietnam US aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt diplomatic relations US Navy defense ties
 
