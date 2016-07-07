The most read Vietnamese newspaper
US launches probe after second deadly Navy collision
'As you know, this is the second collision in three months and the last of a series of incidents in the Pacific theater.'
China launches new class of naval destroyer
'It is equipped with new air defence, anti-missile, anti-ship and anti-submarine weapons.'
Bodies of missing sailors found in flooded compartments of US destroyer
All seven of the sailors who had been reported missing were found dead.
June 18, 2017 | 10:49 am GMT+7
John McCain visits 'Big Bad John' US destroyer in Vietnam
The US transferred seven security vessels to Vietnam last week.
June 03, 2017 | 08:57 am GMT+7
American and Japanese warships make port call in Vietnam
The visit aims to bolster naval ties and provide marine search and rescue training.
May 21, 2017 | 03:51 pm GMT+7
Chinese naval squadron docks on four-day visit to Vietnam
Relations between the two countries remain cordial despite differences over the flastpoint waters.
May 08, 2017 | 02:59 pm GMT+7
Japanese warship makes Vietnam's Cam Ranh port call
The visit aims to bolster ties between Vietnam and Japan in addition to being a vital part of the training course for the naval aviators on board.
April 12, 2017 | 11:17 am GMT+7
U.S. destroyers sail close to Chinese features in disputed waters as court case looms
Pressure has been rising in the region ahead of the July 12 ruling by Hague arbitration court.
July 07, 2016 | 02:58 pm GMT+7
