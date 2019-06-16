VnExpress International
Japanese destroyers dock at central Vietnam port

By Vu Anh   June 16, 2019 | 12:23 pm GMT+7
The JS Murasame (L) and the JS Izumo dock the Cam Ranh Port on June 14, 2019. Photo courtesy of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force

Two Japanese destroyers along with numerous helicopters and soldiers docked at the Cam Ranh Port in the central province of Khanh Hoa a four-day visit to Vietnam.

The Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) said that the JS Izumo, the JS Murasame with 5 helicopters and 800 soldiers on board, which started the visit on Friday, is part of a 3-month training session in the South China Sea and the Indian Ocean. They would also visit other Southeast Asian countries like Singapore, the Philippines and Brunei.

"The training session would help to improve the soldiers’ strategic capabilities, as well as foster cooperation between countries’ naval forces," said Hiroshi Yamamura, Chief of Staff of the JMSDF.

The JS Izumo is one of Japan’s biggest destroyers right now. It is 248 meters long, weighs 27,000 tons and can carry 14 helicopters.

The JS Izumo had already docked at the Cam Ranh Port in 2017 for the Pacific Partnership 2017, a multilateral mission to prepare for humanitarian aid and disaster relief in the Indo-Pacific Ocean.

In March, two Japanese training vessels, the JS Setoyuki and the JS Shimayuki also docked at Da Nang City’s Tien Sa Port for cultural exchanges and meet with Da Nang authorities.

Vietnam Vietnamese Japan Japanese destroyer helicopter diplomacy visit Cam Ranh Khanh Hoa navy
 
