VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

American and Japanese warships make port call in Vietnam

By VnExpress   May 21, 2017 | 03:51 pm GMT+7

The visit aims to bolster naval ties and provide marine search and rescue training.

A U.S. Navy transport ship and two Japanese defense vessels docked at Vietnam’s south-central port of Cam Ranh on Saturday as part of the Pacific Partnership 2017 (PP17).

According to Captain Stanfield Chien, the PP17's mission commander, this year's program will focus on civil construction projects, professional discussions and disaster response drills.

There will also be exchanges on coastal health and marine search and rescue missions.

The U.S. Navy’s expeditionary fast transport ship USNS Fall River measures 103 meters in length with a beam of 28.5 meters and a draft of 3.83 meters. 

The ship can reach a maximum speed of 43 nautical miles per hour and is capable of accommodating 312 crew members.

A vessel of the U.S. navy and two ships of the Japanese self-defense forces arrived at Cam Ranh port on May 20. Photo by VnExpress

Two Japanese defense vessels docked at Cam Ranh port on May 20. Photo by VnExpress

Japanese helicopter destroyer the JS Izumo (DDH-183) and the destroyer JS Sazanami (DD-113) belong to the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force.

The JS Izumo 183 can carry up to 28 aircraft with space for nine helicopters on deck, and is capable of conducting anti-submarine and humanitarian missions.

The $1.2 billion ship was launched in 2013 and commissioned in 2015, measuring 282 meters long and 38 meters wide with a loaded displacement of 27,500 metric tons.

It can reach 30 nautical miles per hour and is armed with three weapons systems.

Helipad of the helicopter destroyer JS

The helipad on the JS Izumo. Photo by VnExpress

The JS Sazanami (DD-113) is 151 meters long, 17.4 meters wide and 10.9 meters high, with a draft of 5.3 meters.

The vessel has a displacement of 6,300 metric tons when fully loaded, and can carry 175 troops.

High speed boats for rescue and salvage training at sea on the ship. Photo by VnExpress

High speed boats used for rescue and salvage missions at sea. Photo by VnExpress
The Japanese destroyer JS Sazanami at Cam Ranh port. Photo by VnExpress

The Japanese destroyer JS Sazanami at Cam Ranh Port. Photo by VnExpress 
Related News:
Tags: Cam Ranh port navy destroyer
 
Read more
S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

 
go to top