American and Japanese warships make port call in Vietnam

A U.S. Navy transport ship and two Japanese defense vessels docked at Vietnam’s south-central port of Cam Ranh on Saturday as part of the Pacific Partnership 2017 (PP17).

According to Captain Stanfield Chien, the PP17's mission commander, this year's program will focus on civil construction projects, professional discussions and disaster response drills.

There will also be exchanges on coastal health and marine search and rescue missions.

The U.S. Navy’s expeditionary fast transport ship USNS Fall River measures 103 meters in length with a beam of 28.5 meters and a draft of 3.83 meters.

The ship can reach a maximum speed of 43 nautical miles per hour and is capable of accommodating 312 crew members.

Two Japanese defense vessels docked at Cam Ranh port on May 20. Photo by VnExpress

Japanese helicopter destroyer the JS Izumo (DDH-183) and the destroyer JS Sazanami (DD-113) belong to the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force.

The JS Izumo 183 can carry up to 28 aircraft with space for nine helicopters on deck, and is capable of conducting anti-submarine and humanitarian missions.

The $1.2 billion ship was launched in 2013 and commissioned in 2015, measuring 282 meters long and 38 meters wide with a loaded displacement of 27,500 metric tons.

It can reach 30 nautical miles per hour and is armed with three weapons systems.

The helipad on the JS Izumo. Photo by VnExpress

The JS Sazanami (DD-113) is 151 meters long, 17.4 meters wide and 10.9 meters high, with a draft of 5.3 meters.

The vessel has a displacement of 6,300 metric tons when fully loaded, and can carry 175 troops.

High speed boats used for rescue and salvage missions at sea. Photo by VnExpress