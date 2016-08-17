VnExpress International
Star's suicide highlights dark side of the K-pop dream

Kim's death is unusual for a K-pop musician at the height of his popularity, but it is the latest in a long list of showbiz suicides.

Tropical depression bears down on Vietnam's central coast

Rough seas and heavy rain are forecast for central and northern parts of the country over the next couple of days.

Mental Health Workshop: Wintercearig

Anxiety and depression through performances, artworks and talks.
September 06, 2017 | 10:44 am GMT+7

Tropical storm Talas bearing down on central Vietnam

The second storm of the season is gaining in strength and is set to hit at around 4 a.m. Monday.
July 16, 2017 | 12:38 pm GMT+7

State of mind: Let’s talk about depression among Vietnamese

Depression is the leading cause of ill health and disability worldwide.
April 06, 2017 | 12:36 pm GMT+7

Global​ depression numbers surge in past decade: WHO

Depress​ion is the most common mental disorder to lead to suicide every year.
March 31, 2017 | 09:01 am GMT+7

Does depression boost the risk of cancer death?

A recent study reveals that there is a link between mood and cancer 
January 26, 2017 | 12:39 pm GMT+7

Vietnam braces for third storm of typhoon season

A tropical depression is forming off the coast of China.
August 17, 2016 | 06:10 pm GMT+7
 
