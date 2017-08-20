VnExpress International
Vietnamese man gets 18 months in jail for sending death threats to Da Nang leader

Dao Tan Cuong claimed authorities' inspection of his family's villa land had damaged his reputation.

State-run firm exec faces charges for sending death threats to city leader in Vietnam

He claimed he was upset that his villa was being taken away for a tourism project in Da Nang, so he wanted to hit ...

State firm exec arrested for sending death threats to city leader in Vietnam: police

The reason for the threats has not been revealed, but the exec faces up to seven years behind bars.
