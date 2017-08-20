The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
death threats
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Vietnamese man gets 18 months in jail for sending death threats to Da Nang leader
Dao Tan Cuong claimed authorities' inspection of his family's villa land had damaged his reputation.
State-run firm exec faces charges for sending death threats to city leader in Vietnam
He claimed he was upset that his villa was being taken away for a tourism project in Da Nang, so he wanted to hit ...
State firm exec arrested for sending death threats to city leader in Vietnam: police
The reason for the threats has not been revealed, but the exec faces up to seven years behind bars.
August 20, 2017 | 10:44 am GMT+7