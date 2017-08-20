VnExpress International
State firm exec arrested for sending death threats to city leader in Vietnam: police

By Phuong Son   August 20, 2017 | 10:44 am GMT+7

The reason for the threats has not been revealed, but the exec faces up to seven years behind bars.

The deputy director of a state-owned fuel company in Vietnam's central city of Da Nang has been arrested for sending death threats to the city's mayor.

A source from the crime division at the Ministry of Public Security told VnExpress on Saturday night that they had arrested Dao Tan Cuong, deputy director of the Da Nang branch of Petrolimex Aviation Fuel JSC.

The initial investigation found that Cuong had sent text messages to Huynh Duc Tho, chairman of Da Nang's People's Committee, threatening to kill him and his family.

Cuong is also the brother of Dao Tan Bang, the chief of staff of Da Nang's Communist Party unit.

The reason for the threats has not been revealed.

Several other officials in Da Nang have also received death threats from undisclosed senders.

According to Vietnam’s Penal Code, a person who sends death threats can be convicted if they cause the recipient undue concern or if there is evidence that they will carry out the threats.

Punishment ranges from three to seven years in jail.

In April, two men in the northern province of Bac Ninh were arrested for sending threatening messages to the provincial chairman after he asked the central government to end sand dredging in a river to prevent erosion.

