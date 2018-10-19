VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Two arrested for sending blackmail threats to officials

By Ba Do   October 19, 2018 | 02:14 pm GMT+7

Vietnamese police have arrested two men suspected of sending death and blackmail threats to several advisors to National Assembly members.

Police from the Ministry of Public Security Friday arrested Ngo Xuan Tung and Le Van Thanh, both 30, for questioning.

At least seven members from the National Assembly Delegation Office of several provinces and cities had reported receiving text messages from the same anonymous sender.

Officers said all the messages had the same content: that VND100 million ($4,400) had been offered to kill the official getting the message, and if they transfer the amount to a bank in southern Vietnam, the identity of the person who ordered the hits would be revealed.

Ngo Xuan Tung, 30, is held at police station for sending death threats and blackmail messages to Vietnamese government officials. Photo courtesy by Ministry of Public Security

Ngo Xuan Tung, 30, is held at a police station for sending death threats and blackmail messages to Vietnamese government officials. Photo courtesy by rhe Ministry of Public Security

The police have not yet released any information about how the blackmailers obtained the phone numbers of the officials or how they tracked them down.

A person sending death threats can be imprisoned for up to seven years.

Earlier this year a court in the northern province of Bac Ninh sentenced a man to three years for sending threatening messages to the province chairman and police chief after his company was prevented from dredging a river due to environmental concerns.

Last year Dao Tan Cuong, deputy director of the Da Nang branch of Petrolimex Aviation Fuel JSC, was sentenced to 18 months in prison for sending threatening text messages former city chairman Huynh Duc Tho.

Related News:
Tags: death threats Vietnamese government officials text messages National Assembly anonymous sender.
 
Read more
Chinese tour guide jailed for stealing cosmetics from Da Nang airport

Chinese tour guide jailed for stealing cosmetics from Da Nang airport

Vietnam offers to share development experience with North Korea

Vietnam offers to share development experience with North Korea

Asian media laud Vietnam’s AFF Cup performance

Asian media laud Vietnam’s AFF Cup performance

Singaporean man receives jail sentence for having sex with underage Vietnamese girl

Singaporean man receives jail sentence for having sex with underage Vietnamese girl

Vietnamese fishermen admit to illegal fishing in Malaysian waters

Vietnamese fishermen admit to illegal fishing in Malaysian waters

13 sentenced to death in Vietnam in two heroin trafficking cases

13 sentenced to death in Vietnam in two heroin trafficking cases

Hanoi jails German man for sex with minor boy

Hanoi jails German man for sex with minor boy

 
go to top