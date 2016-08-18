The most read Vietnamese newspaper
death sentence
Vietnamese receives death sentence for shooting spree in land dispute
Dang Van Hien and accomplices shot and killed three people sent by a company to raze the land he used to grow crops.
Vietnamese inmate gets second death sentence for heroin trafficking
He was found guilty of instructing four men to traffic more than 100 kilos of heroin. All have received death ...
Eight sentenced to death in major Vietnam drug trial
The trans-national ring is believed to have trafficked nearly half a ton of heroin over a decade.
April 28, 2017 | 02:29 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese granny cheats death, gets life sentence for heroin smuggling
The 83-year-old woman had already been jailed for trafficking heroin.
April 05, 2017 | 11:22 am GMT+7
Drug ring gets life, death in northern Vietnam
The ring was accused of smuggling around 1,871 kg of heroin in total.
December 31, 2016 | 11:16 am GMT+7
Dog thief sentenced to death in central Vietnam
The thief had turned his knife on a dog owner after being caught in the act, killing the 48-year old man.
December 31, 2016 | 11:14 am GMT+7
Vietnam drug kingpin, 8 henchmen get death sentence for heroin smuggling
A court in Vietnam sentenced to death a notorious drugs kingpin and eight associates on Wednesday.
September 21, 2016 | 07:52 pm GMT+7
China upholds death sentence for Vietnamese baby trafficker
The woman was selling babies as young as 10 days old.
August 18, 2016 | 04:42 pm GMT+7