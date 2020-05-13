VnExpress International
Chinese man gets death for killing Vietnamese mother-in-law

By Phan Anh   May 13, 2020 | 01:32 pm GMT+7
Chinese man Xiong Zhuogen is held at a police station in Tay Ninh Province, southern Vietnam, for killing his Vietnamese mother-in-law, June 9, 2019. Photo by VnExpress/Hong Tuyet.

A Chinese man was sentenced to death Tuesday in the southern province of Tay Ninh for murdering his Vietnamese mother-in-law.

Xiong Zhoughen, 39, killed Vo Thi Mong Diep in a heated fight last year.

In 2018, Zhougen had married Diep's daughter and the couple had moved to China. His wife later returned to Vietnam and began living with her mother in May last year. The following month, Zhougen traveled to Vietnam and lived with his wife and mother-in-law for a few days before asking Diep for money to return home to China. Diep said she had no money and asked Zhougen to leave.

A verbal fight then escalated into a physical one, with Diep and Zhongen using bare hands and several objects to hurt each other. Zhougen then hit Diep repeatedly in the head and face with a hammer before using a knife to slit her throat until she lay motionless, the court heard.

Zhougen tried to escape after the murder, but was apprehended later.

Tags: Vietnam Vietnamese Chinese murder Tay Ninh death death sentence crimes family disputes
 
Zika infection confirmed in Da Nang

WHO warns of 'second peak' in areas where Covid-19 declining

Tree falls in Saigon school, kills boy

Vietnam repatriates 340 citizens from Japan

Vietnam makes Asia-Pacific's top 10 in high-quality published researches

Vietnamese conservationist a biodiversity ‘Hotspot Hero’

Workers plunge to death as scaffolding cable snaps at dam construction site

Comatose British Covid-19 patient given antibiotic combination

