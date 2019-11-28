VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

11 sentenced to death in Vietnam for drug trafficking

By Nguyen Quy   November 28, 2019 | 01:41 pm GMT+7
11 sentenced to death in Vietnam for drug trafficking
Men stand trial for drug trafficking in Lang Son Province, November 27, 2019. Photo by Vietnam News Agency.

A Lang Son court sentenced 11 people to death Wednesday for trafficking 561 kg of heroin from Vietnam into China.

Another member of the gang was sentenced to life in prison, making this one of the harshest verdicts in recent years, the Vietnam News Agency reported.

According to the indictment, the drug trafficking ring had transported the heroin from the northern mountainous province of Lang Son across the border into China between 2016 and 2018.

Vi Van The, 48, who was sentenced to death, was identified as the gang leader. The indictment said he had a close relationship with partners in China and had trafficked drugs many times into the neighboring country. He was arrested in July last year while attempting to flee to Laos.

The crackdown on the ring was a joint effort between Vietnamese and Chinese authorities.

Vietnam is a key trafficking hub for drugs from the Golden Triangle, an intersection of Laos, Thailand and Myanmar and the world's second largest drug producing area after the Golden Crescent in South Asia.

Though it has some of the world's toughest drug laws, including death for smuggling and trading, drug busts continue to be frequent occurrence.

Those convicted of possessing or smuggling more than 600 grams of heroin or more than 2.5 kilograms of methamphetamines face the death penalty. The production or sale of 100 grams of heroin or 300 grams of other illegal narcotics is also punishable by death.

Related News:

Drug crimes

Four sentenced to death for trafficking 100 kg of drugs

Four sentenced to death for trafficking 100 kg of drugs

China targets one of Asia's biggest meth cartel: deputy drug tsar

China targets one of Asia's biggest meth cartel: deputy drug tsar

Vietnam sentences five to death for drug trafficking

Vietnam sentences five to death for drug trafficking

See more
Tags: drug trafficking Lang Son Province transnational drug ring key trafficking hub Golden Triangle death sentence heroin trafficking
 
Read more
Vietnam finishes third in regional army rifle tournament

Vietnam finishes third in regional army rifle tournament

Vietnam could produce its own rabies vaccine using new UK technique

Vietnam could produce its own rabies vaccine using new UK technique

Japan honors Vietnamese scientist for animal husbandry breakthrough

Japan honors Vietnamese scientist for animal husbandry breakthrough

UK envoy vows to fight human trafficking as victims’ remains fly home

UK envoy vows to fight human trafficking as victims’ remains fly home

$8.4 mln online gambling ring broken up in Nghe An

$8.4 mln online gambling ring broken up in Nghe An

Vietnam joins hands with Mekong nations to fight drought

Vietnam joins hands with Mekong nations to fight drought

HCMC to spend $21 mln on environment monitoring system

HCMC to spend $21 mln on environment monitoring system

 
go to top