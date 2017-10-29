VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag crime
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Vietnamese dog thieves arrested after shooting police to escape

One is detained under resistance charges while another has been put into a rehab center after positive drug test result.

Four Vietnamese arrested in Japan for alleged cryptocurrency account selling

They are accused of having illegally sold the account to a crime group.

High tech, low tech: Big US cities embrace twin approach to crime

Software and hardware have 'joined hands' with old fashioned community policing to fight crime. 
January 06, 2018 | 09:05 am GMT+7

China considers punishing those who slander heroes and martyrs

Insulting party history might be a crime in China. 
December 22, 2017 | 04:01 pm GMT+7

Vietnam's brutal acid attack epidemic

Most of Vietnam's victims spend their lives isolated, neglected and blamed for their agony.
December 17, 2017 | 01:32 am GMT+7

Briton jailed for murdering toddler after 49 years

The man swung the 19-month-old by the ankles and bashed the toddler's head against a fireplace 49 years ago.
December 02, 2017 | 09:30 am GMT+7

US releases new trove of secret Kennedy assassination files

Nearly 680 records were made public including 553 never-before-seen files.
November 04, 2017 | 07:58 am GMT+7

Japan 'serial killer' said to be quiet child turned sex trade scout

A woman who said she was in a relationship with him until summer 2016 described him as a 'gentle character' who was 'never angry with women.'
November 02, 2017 | 05:06 pm GMT+7

Japan killing spree 'lasted 2 months'

The victims were teenagers, four others were around 20 years old and the other was in his or her late 20s.
November 01, 2017 | 02:45 pm GMT+7

Nine headless bodies found in Tokyo flat: reports

The bodies were of eight women and one man.
October 31, 2017 | 02:18 pm GMT+7

Horror at how S.Africa let 141 mentally-ill patients die

The patients were taken from the hospital, badly mistreated at unlicensed health facilities and then died.
October 29, 2017 | 08:32 am GMT+7

Gabon students angry at sex-for-grades pressure

'Somebody offered to sleep with me to raise her average mark.'
October 23, 2017 | 01:54 pm GMT+7

Vietnamese, Indonesian women plead not guilty to killing N.Korean leader's half-brother

The trial is expected to run until Nov. 30 and the prosecution is expected to call up to 40 witnesses.
October 02, 2017 | 11:51 am GMT+7

Women to plead not guilty in high-profile Kim Jong Nam murder trial

Monday’s much-anticipated trial is expected to run until Nov. 30.
September 29, 2017 | 05:19 pm GMT+7

Rome in shock over body parts in bins murder

It was the victim's brother who committed the crime.
August 17, 2017 | 08:14 am GMT+7
View more stories
 
go to top