Vietnamese dog thieves arrested after shooting police to escape
One is detained under resistance charges while another has been put into a rehab center after positive drug test result.
Four Vietnamese arrested in Japan for alleged cryptocurrency account selling
They are accused of having illegally sold the account to a crime group.
High tech, low tech: Big US cities embrace twin approach to crime
Software and hardware have 'joined hands' with old fashioned community policing to fight crime.
January 06, 2018 | 09:05 am GMT+7
China considers punishing those who slander heroes and martyrs
Insulting party history might be a crime in China.
December 22, 2017 | 04:01 pm GMT+7
Vietnam's brutal acid attack epidemic
Most of Vietnam's victims spend their lives isolated, neglected and blamed for their agony.
December 17, 2017 | 01:32 am GMT+7
Briton jailed for murdering toddler after 49 years
The man swung the 19-month-old by the ankles and bashed the toddler's head against a fireplace 49 years ago.
December 02, 2017 | 09:30 am GMT+7
US releases new trove of secret Kennedy assassination files
Nearly 680 records were made public including 553 never-before-seen files.
November 04, 2017 | 07:58 am GMT+7
Japan 'serial killer' said to be quiet child turned sex trade scout
A woman who said she was in a relationship with him until summer 2016 described him as a 'gentle character' who was 'never angry with women.'
November 02, 2017 | 05:06 pm GMT+7
Japan killing spree 'lasted 2 months'
The victims were teenagers, four others were around 20 years old and the other was in his or her late 20s.
November 01, 2017 | 02:45 pm GMT+7
Nine headless bodies found in Tokyo flat: reports
The bodies were of eight women and one man.
October 31, 2017 | 02:18 pm GMT+7
Horror at how S.Africa let 141 mentally-ill patients die
The patients were taken from the hospital, badly mistreated at unlicensed health facilities and then died.
October 29, 2017 | 08:32 am GMT+7
Gabon students angry at sex-for-grades pressure
'Somebody offered to sleep with me to raise her average mark.'
October 23, 2017 | 01:54 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese, Indonesian women plead not guilty to killing N.Korean leader's half-brother
The trial is expected to run until Nov. 30 and the prosecution is expected to call up to 40 witnesses.
October 02, 2017 | 11:51 am GMT+7
Women to plead not guilty in high-profile Kim Jong Nam murder trial
Monday’s much-anticipated trial is expected to run until Nov. 30.
September 29, 2017 | 05:19 pm GMT+7
Rome in shock over body parts in bins murder
It was the victim's brother who committed the crime.
August 17, 2017 | 08:14 am GMT+7
