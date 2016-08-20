VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag consumer
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Vietnam's fast moving consumer goods market ends 2016 on a high note

Fast moving consumer goods, especially beverages, were flying off the shelves in the last quarter of 2016.

Vietnamese government fails to get a grip on food safety

Consumers have no idea if what they're putting in their mouths could give them cancer.

Vietnam's M&As to hit a record high of $6bln in 2016

Foreign retailers are flooding into the country as consumer spending is set to grow 47 percent in the next four years. 
August 20, 2016 | 03:20 pm GMT+7
 
go to top