The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
consumer
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Vietnam's fast moving consumer goods market ends 2016 on a high note
Fast moving consumer goods, especially beverages, were flying off the shelves in the last quarter of 2016.
Vietnamese government fails to get a grip on food safety
Consumers have no idea if what they're putting in their mouths could give them cancer.
Vietnam's M&As to hit a record high of $6bln in 2016
Foreign retailers are flooding into the country as consumer spending is set to grow 47 percent in the next four years.
August 20, 2016 | 03:20 pm GMT+7
Get Newsletter