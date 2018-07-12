VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Business

Lower power prices for hospitality industry need to be offset: EVN

By Anh Minh   July 12, 2018 | 08:38 am GMT+7
Lower power prices for hospitality industry need to be offset: EVN
Electric workers in Hanoi. Photo by VnExpress/Thu Ngan

A proposal to reduce power prices for the hospitality industry by 37 percent per unit has drawn a counter-proposal to increase prices for the production sector.

The Ministry of Trade and Industry (MOIT) is inviting feedback from other government agencies and the general public on a draft proposal that would apply production sector power prices to the hospitality industry.

Production sector power prices are significantly lower than those charged for non-production sectors like the services industry.

In response, Vietnam Electricity (EVN), the nation’s power utility, has said that the losses incurred as a result of this price reduction for the hospitality industry should be compensated with a five-percent increase in prices for non-peak hour consumption by the production sector.

EVN estimates that it would suffer losses of VND2.6 trillion (based on projected electricity consumption in 2018) if the MOIT’s proposal is passed.  

Hospitality businesses (hotels, resorts, villas, home stays, etc.) currently pay between VND1,256-VND4,061 per kilowatt hour. 

If they only have to pay power prices that apply to the production sector, the unit price can go down by as much as 37 percent.

While this move aims to help businesses in the hospitality industry and boost tourism, other ministries and departments have urged caution.

They have said that the MOIT should fully study and evaluate prospective outcomes before finalizing its proposal. 

The Ministry of Finance has recommended that MOIT should carefully study the power rate for non-production sectors and adjust the same for the production sector in a way that encourages electricity consumption during off-peak hours and reduces it during peak hours.

A representative from the Vietnam Association of Small and Medium Enterprises has also advised caution, saying higher electricity prices can exert inflationary pressures. 

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam Ministry of Industry and Trade electricity consumer voltage
 
Read more
Overseas remittances to HCMC rises 20 pct to $2.9 billion

Overseas remittances to HCMC rises 20 pct to $2.9 billion

US real estate firm makes surprise return to Vietnam

US real estate firm makes surprise return to Vietnam

Parliament okays $300mln railway upgrade in Vietnam

Parliament okays $300mln railway upgrade in Vietnam

Vietnam airport expansion requires vicinity upgrade in tandem: Minister

Vietnam airport expansion requires vicinity upgrade in tandem: Minister

Hundreds demand extradition of Vietnamese CEO for $36mln cryptocurrency fraud

Hundreds demand extradition of Vietnamese CEO for $36mln cryptocurrency fraud

Ban sugar imports, tax other sweeteners, Vietnamese government urged

Ban sugar imports, tax other sweeteners, Vietnamese government urged

Defense Ministry urged haste in handing over land for Saigon bridge

Defense Ministry urged haste in handing over land for Saigon bridge

 
go to top